Former Kumawu MP, Philip Basoah reported dead

The death is reported of Philip Basoah, the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kumawu Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

A parliamentary source close to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) confirmed the death on Monday.

Born on Tuesday, November 18, 1969, he died on Monday night, March 27, 2023, at age 54.

In 2017, the former Kumawu MP first came to Parliament after winning the 2016 general elections in the constituency.

In the 2016 general election, he won the parliamentary seat with 21,794 votes, representing 78.2 per cent of the total votes cast for the NPP.

In the 2020 general elections, he won the parliamentary seat with 14,960 votes, a 51.1 per cent of the total votes cast.

The late Basoah was a member of the sixth and seventh Parliament.

Before being an MP, he was a Chief Executive for the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009 and was also a tutor at the Agogo State College.

Until his death, Basoah was the Chairman of the Employment, Social Welfare and State Enterprises Committee of Parliament.

He was a Christian.

Source: GNA