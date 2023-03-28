Footballer jailed 12 years for sexually abusing minor thrice

A 27-year-old footballer, who had sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl on three occasions at Mamprobi in Accra, has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

This is after the court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann found Richard Mensah guilty on three counts of defilement at the end of the trial.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Simon Tekpor, said the complainant was a trader and a sister of the victim.

It said Mensah was a footballer and resided in the same house with the victim and the complainant.

The Court heard that on March 11, 2022, the convict’s girlfriend travelled for a funeral at Akraman, in Accra.

The prosecution said at about 3:00pm, Mensah took advantage of the absence of his girlfriend and asked the victim to come to his room to assist the children to do their homework.

It said when the victim finished assisting Mensah’s children to do the assignment, he asked his children to stay outside while he and the victim remained in the room.

The prosecution said Mensah then undressed the victim and had sex with her through the vagina and anus.

On March 12, 2022, it said at about 4:00pm the victim was in the company of Mensah’s children and Mensah again invited her into his room and had sex with her.

The prosecution said on March 14, 2022, at about 1:00pm, the accused called the victim and asked her to assist his girlfriend to prepare food.

The victim obliged and after the food was prepared, Mensah’s girlfriend went out.

The prosecution said Mensah took advantage of his girlfriend’s absence and had sex with the victim.

At about 9:00pm the same day, the prosecution said the complainant was looking for the victim and she went to the Mensah’s house.

The prosecution said the victim was found in Mensah’s room and she said he had had sex with her.

Source: GNA