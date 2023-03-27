I felt dizzy in round 11 – Commey

Former International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight champion Richard Oblitey Commey says he felt dizzy after a punch from Jose Ramirez in the 11th round of their eliminator bout.

The 36-year-old Ghanaian boxer’s quest to become a two-time World Champion was dealt a huge blow after suffering his fifth career defeat against American boxer Jose Ramirez.

Commey was very impressive in the bout, especially midway through, where he connected some powerful right uppercuts and hooks, but was dropped twice in the 11th round.

Speaking in an interview after the bout staged at the Save Mart Arena in Fresno, USA, Commey explained that he was caught with an uppercut and was followed by a punch at the back of his head, which made him dizzy.

“When I was going down, he punched the back of my head, and that got me dizzy. I was disoriented, and the body shots also came.. No way I could fight being dizzy,” Commey stated.

The options for Commey after this defeat remain very limited, with some boxing enthusiasts calling for a quit after more than 13 years of a stellar professional boxing career.

