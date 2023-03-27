Dr Mac-Palm reported dead: He was standing trial over alleged coup plot

Dr Frederick Mac-Palm, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Citadel Hospital, accused of masterminding attempted overthrow of government is reported died.

He was said to have collapsed on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at about 1600 hours at his house and rushed to the Dodowa Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Dr Mac-Palm, believed to be in his late 50s, is standing trial with nine others.

A family source confirmed his death to the Ghana News Agency on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

He was standing trial with Bright Alan Debrah Fosu, Donya Kafui, Johannes Zikpi, Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, Warrant Officer Class Two Esther Saan Dekuwine, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Airforce Corporal Ali Solomon, Corporal Sylvester Akankpewon and ACP Dr Agordzo.

They have all denied the various charges.

The ten accused persons, including Dr Mac-Palm have been charged with varied offences, including conspiracy, high treason, possession of weapons and abetment.

He recently opened his defence and was being cross-examined.

There was a two-week break in trial because Bright Alan Debrah, the second accused person, was abandoned by his lawyer and his new defence counsel had to be given time to study his file.

Trial is to begin on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Dr Mac-Palm, was arrested in September, 2019 together with Donya Kafui, the blacksmith from Alavanyo in the Volta region, when they went to the Military shooting range to test some weapons.

The eight others were arrested in the same year.

The prosecution had earlier told the High Court trying the ten that some guns, improvised explosive devices, among others were retrieved from the X-ray container of Citadel Hospital.

The accused persons are said to be members of ‘Take Action Ghana’, a non-governmental organisation.

The prosecution told the court that the group had planned to overthrow the government.

They drew a map covering targeted key installations, including the Flagstaff House, the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, 37 Military Hospital and Burma Camp.

The Court heard that after Dr Mac-Palm, Kafui and others were arrested in September 2019, there was also a-15-month security surveillance on their meetings, which mostly occurred at the Next Door Beach Beach, at Labadi.

The prosecution said some security personnel were planted among them and they captured the meetings on audio and video.

Source: GNA