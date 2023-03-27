Commey succumbs to Ramirez in round 11 of WBC eliminator

Former unified champion Jose Ramirez has earned another shot at the WBC junior welterweight title.

Ramirez (28-1, 18 KOs) returned from a one-year layoff to defeat former lightweight world champion Richard Commey (30-5-1, 27 KOs) via 11th-round knockout on Saturday evening at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

From the opening round, Ramirez tried to overwhelm Commey with constant offense.

In every round, the 30-year-old native of Avenal, California, pushed Commey to the ropes to throw straight right hands, hooks and uppercuts.

In the 11th, Ramirez’s offense paid off as he sent Commey down with a right hand to begin the round. Ramirez then landed a left hook to the body that sent Commey down again, for a final time, at 2:31 of the penultimate chapter.

Ramirez said, “It’s always hard after a layoff, but mentally I had to go back to being my old self and start strong. There came a point in my career where I got too comfortable. But this time, I started with that rhythm of being active with my punches throughout the round. And I went back to my old self.

“I hurt him in the first round. But he’s a tough guy. Big shoutout to Commey and his team. He’s a good warrior. He took some good shots. And he picked it up in the middle of the fight, too. I heard his team motivating him, but I wanted to make a statement and show that I’m the stronger guy in there.

“I want any world champion. If Regis Prograis is serious about fighting, we can sit down and negotiate. Let’s sit down and make the fight.”

Source: GNA