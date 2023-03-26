Mahama disappointed in NDC MPs who voted for Ministerial nominees

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed his disappointment in National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) who broke ranks with the Party and voted for the approval of the six new Ministerial Nominees.

The former President in a statement said a couple of weeks ago, the NDC Group in Parliament announced a principled position not to approve any new ministers until the President had taken steps to significantly reduce the size of his government.

He said this position was supported by a broad section of Ghanaians and public advocacy groups.

“Unfortunately, Ghanaians were sorely disappointed yesterday when several members of the Minority for some parochial and personal interest voted against the principled position adopted by the Party. I am also disappointed.” Mr Mahama stated.

“Those responsible for this betrayal must do some serious soul searching and learn to place national interest over personal interest.”

The former President noted that he was equally disappointed at the President’s failure to seize the opportunity to realign and downsize his government when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopefuls and the chieftaincy minister resigned.

“Clearly in this time of crisis and excruciating hardships, President Akufo-Addo, his NPP administration and some of our MPs are out of tune with the mood of the Ghanaian people,” he said.

“I still believe, as I said in Ho recently, that in this time of crisis, government can still run efficiently with not more than 60 ministers.”

He said for the NDC’s grassroots members and all Ghanaians who were disappointed by this insensitivity, “I urge you not to despair”.

“2024 offers us an opportunity to work hard to defeat this government”.

Source: GNA