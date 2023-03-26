Andre Ayew out of second leg game in Angola

Andre Ayew Captain of the senior national team the Black Stars will not be part of the squad that will travel to Angola for the second leg AFCON qualifier against the Palancas Negras on Monday.

Ayew, who was not part of the squad that played in the first leg, is injured, hence the decision to keep him out of the squad.

The Captain according to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) slipped last Thursday on his way to the dressing room and sustained a knee injury.

The GFA said after an MRI scan, Ayew was declared unfit for the match.

Also missing the trip are Mohamed Salisu, who failed to make the team in the first match and Alexander Dziku who sustained a last-minute injury in the game against Angola last Thursday.

The Black Stars would fly to Angola with a chartered flight on Saturday evening for the crucial second leg game.

Source: GNA