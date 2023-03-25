We are prepared for the floods – NADMO

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Friday indicated that it had strengthened its emergency preparedness to respond to flooding across the country as the rains begin.

It said the organisation’s rescue and operation teams were ready and on standby to immediately assist flood victims and help them to safety.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on flooding in some areas following Friday morning’s downpour, Mr George Ayisi, the Communication Director at NADMO said despite being prepared as an organization, the general public must take precautionary measures.

As precautionary measures, he emphasised that people who lived in flood-prone areas must move to safer grounds to escape the devastating impact of floods.

“The public needs to take precaution by moving to the safer grounds before the peak of the rains. I will urge all to take interest in the updates by the Meteorological service and act accordingly,” he added.

Mr Ayisi mentioned that as part of preventive measures put in place, NADMO had carried out community sensitisation programmes to educate the public about flooding.

He said apart from its rescue and operation teams that were on standby, the organization had received some relief items to aid its operations during the period.

Some communities in Accra, including Adabraka, Odorna and Teshie experienced moderate to heavy flooding after Friday morning’s rain.

The two-hour downpour obstructed the flow of vehicular traffic in some parts of the capital.

The GNA observed that while some motorist were driving carefully through the flood waters to their destinations, other parked their vehicles for the rain to subside before continuing their journey.

