Former Chief Executive Officer hands-over Middle Belt Development Authority

Mr Joesph Dankwa, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Middle Belt Development Authority (MBDA), has handed over to Mr Joseph Kumah-Mackay, the newly appointed Head of the Institution.

A statement issued and signed by the new CEO and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani said, “President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo terminated the appointment of Mr Danquah.”

“The termination took effect on Monday, February 27, 2023, but he handed the authority to the new CEO on the March 21, 2023,” after a letter indicating that “ Mr Joseph Kumah-Mackay has been appointed as a replacement under Section 13(1) of the Middle Belt Development Authority Act, 2017.”

Mr Kumah-Mackay is to act as the Chief Executive, pending the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Board of the Authority given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

“In a short ceremony attended by the Deputies and Board Chairman of the Authority, the former CEO handed over as required of him to the new CEO who until his appointment was the Director of Monitoring and Evaluation at the National Entrepreneurship and Innovations Programme (NEIP).”

The Board Chairman for the Authority, Mr Alex Korankye, thanked the former CEO for his service to the country and tasked the new CEO to work harder to accomplish the president’s vision.

Speaking to the media after the handing over, the new CEO, Mr Kumah-Mackay pledged to make the president proud, saying “there is a huge mandate and with the help of the board, my deputies and staff we will work diligently to achieve the mandate of the Authority.”

The statement said the “president decided to set up the development authorities to spearhead the developments and the growth of the country and is therefore a duty to ensure the president’s vision is achieved.”

Mr Kumah-Mackay will commence work after a meeting with the board and a visit to the zonal offices of the authority and project sites as well as commission several projects in the Middle Belt zone.

Source: GNA