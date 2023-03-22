Repeal law banning importation of secondhand electrical appliances – Dealers 

The Concerned SecondHand Dealers Association has called for the repeal of the law banning the importation of second hand electrical appliances.

The Association said a 20-year-old study conducted by the Energy Foundation, which had been used to brand all secondhand electrical appliances as hazardous by the Energy Commission was improper.

A press statement signed by Mr Daniel Asare, Chairman of the Association, said: “The Energy Commission stated that in 2003, a study conducted by the Energy Foundation revealed that a whopping 30 per cent of the total national electricity generation was wasted on used appliances.”

The Association said the statement could not be true and that the appliances were of high quality and had relatively cheaper prices.

It also debunked the allegation that members of the Association were not paying duty.

Source: GNA