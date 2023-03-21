Teachers asked to help fight corruption

Mr Prosper Kofi Afealete, the Ketu North Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has urged teachers to serve as ambassadors of anti-corruption in their communities to build a society of integrity.

He noted that teachers were change agents and the pupils entrusted in their care were like unrefined gold that needed to be polished from all dirt to become a glittering treasure for the nation.

Mr Afealete made the remarks at the Ghana National Association of Teachers’ (GNAT) delegates Conference at Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region.

He tasked them to be conscious of the welfare of their pupils and build a healthy rapport with them, to enhance their confidence level and improve their academic performance.

Mr Afealete charged the newly elected GNAT Executives to serve in the interest of their fellow teachers, but not use their positions for selfish gains.

Mr Ransford Lolih, the National Treasurer of GNAT advised teachers to prepare well for retirement and take advantage of the third Tier Pension Scheme and make contributions for their retirement benefits.

The Conference elected Mr Vincent Mensah as Chairman, Gladys Ocansey as Vice-Chairman, Mama Hoewornu II as Secretary, Gli Wonder as Assistant Secretary, Marshal Agbogba as Treasurer, Christian Colley as Youth Co-ordinator, Melebo as Basic Rep., Doreen Colley as GNATLAS Co-ordinator and David Amegayie as Education Officer.

They are to steer the affairs of the Association in the Municipality for two years.

Source: GNA