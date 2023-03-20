Current economic difficulties require concerted efforts by all – Asantehene  

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has stressed the need for all Ghanaians irrespective of political affiliations, to work together, to resolve the current economic challenges.

The challenges facing the nation should also serve as a wakeup call to individuals, organizations and government institutions to work to reduce wasteful spending and direct resources to economically productive areas to improve the livelihoods of the people.

These, according to Otumfuo Osei Tutu, were necessary, as the country moved to negotiate with external creditors to position and make meaningful economic strategies.

Addressing the 56th congregation of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), in Kumasi, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, also entreated the government to be transparent in the management of the economy to earn the trust of Ghanaians.

“Government should be more accommodating and reach out to those who may even oppose them politically, the interest of the country is paramount, and we must all work together to prevent the collapse of the economy.

No one can pretend not to see the difficult times that we find ourselves in.

But at the same time, I want to encourage all of us to keep hope alive”, the Asantehene advised.

He entreated the management and staff of the KNUST to manage the limited resources available judiciously and eliminate waste.

This is the time the University must innovate and come up with appropriate solutions to resolve challenges within and those of the nation, he stated.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu urged institutions of higher learning to prioritize equipping students with the necessary employable skills to succeed in the labour market.

The Universities should include business development and career counselling in their curriculum to produce well-rounded graduates who could hire others to start their own businesses.

He commended the KNUST for establishing the Kumasi Business Incubator Project and the Career Services Center, where graduates were guided to create, innovate and develop abilities.

Professor Mrs Rita Akosua Dickson, Vice Chancellor said the University had not relented on its efforts to achieve its mandate as a lead scientific and innovation research institution in the country.

The university, she said had upgraded its research laboratories, acquired new pieces of research equipment and committed an amount of GH¢1,000,000.00 to the KNUST research fund.

Again, a total of GH¢995,882.00 was awarded as grants from the fund to 33 academic staff for research purposes.

Source: GNA