Wa police shooting: Family demands justice for killed relative

The family members of a young man who was allegedly shot and killed by the police at Dondoli, a suburb of Wa in the Wa Municipality are demanding justice for their loved one.

The deceased, Abubakar Shahid, in his early 20s and an Arabic student in Wa, was shot Thursday night, March 9, 2023, by the police but died at the Upper West Regional Hospital.

The family members, friends, and well-wishers of Abubakari Shahid on Friday morning besieged the premises of the Upper West Regional Minister to demand justice for their loved one as well as the mortal remains of the deceased for burial.

They later massed up at the main roundabout in Wa, at the entrance of the Upper West Regional Police Command.

The police said Abubakar Shahid was a suspected armed robber, who attempted to flee the police officers that were on operation at the time, and they chased and shot to maim him, but he unfortunately died.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Gabriel Prince Waabu, the Upper West Regional Police Commander, told the media in Wa that the police regret the unfortunate death of the suspect since he could have given the police vital information.

“We regret his death because we have lost a lot of vital information that could have led us to arrest other suspects and also to retrieve the arms and ammunition that they used for the robbery,” he explained.

Some of the relatives, friends, and well-wishers of the deceased who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) claimed that the deceased was innocent and was going about his normal daily activities when he was shot by the police.

Mr Mohammed Tamin, the Youth Leader of the Dondoli community said: “We met the regional Minister today and he assured us that justice will take its course.”

“Again, he pleaded that we should remain calm while we wait for justice. Should anything go contrary to what he has pledged then we can do whatever is necessary to redeem the image of our slain brother,” he added.

He said they would have calmed down if the police had told them that a stray bullet caught the deceased, but that ascribing him to be an armed robber was what infuriated them saying, “The guy is not a known thief or criminal in the community.”

The body of the deceased had since been released to the family for burial according to Islamic tradition.

Source: GNA