Businesswoman accused of defrauding five persons granted bail

An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail to a 42-year-old businesswoman who allegedly defrauded five people of GH¢48,600.00 under the pretext of enlisting them into the Ghana Immigration Service.

Madam Ayisha Hamidu, who was charged with five counts of defrauding by false pretence, pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusuaa Appiah granted the accused person bail in the sum of GH¢70,000.00 with two sureties to be justified.

It directed that the sureties should be residents within the jurisdiction of the Court.

The prosecution was also directed by the Court to file and serve all disclosures and witness statements within two weeks.

The case has been adjourned to April 4, 2023.

The facts as presented by Police Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, prosecuting, was that the complainants; Mr Abdul-Jalil, Mr Belad Kwame, Mr Benjamin Opoku Agyemang, Mr Charles Opoku, Madam Diana Fobi were traders, unemployed, teacher and entrepreneur, respectively.

The prosecution said the complainants were residents of Agbogbloshie, Nsuaem, Obuasi and Kasoa respectively, while the accused person resided at Alajo.

It said in June 2022, Mr Abdul-Jalil, who was desperately in need of a better job met Ayisha who told him that she had an insider at the Immigration Headquarters who could facilitate his enlistment into the Ghana Immigration Service if he could pay an amount of GH¢10,000.00.

The prosecution said Abdul-Jalil brought the said amount and handed it over to Ayisha at Alajo.

It said Ayisha then informed Abdul-Jalil of the availability of slots and asked if he had other friends who were also interested in becoming Immigration Officers.

The prosecution said Abdul-Jalil in turn informed Belad, Agyemang, Opoku, Fobi and others who showed interest in the opportunity.

It said Ayisha then charged them various amounts ranging from GH₵5,900.00 to GH₵10,900.00.

“Investigation however disclosed that, after all the 17 victims had paid various amounts of money to the accused person, she took them to Lapaz Community Hospital and Police Hospital respectively where their blood samples were taken as medical examinations were carried out on them,” the Prosecution said.

The prosecution said Ayisha promised her clients that they would be called for training two weeks after the said medical examinations but went into hiding and all efforts made by the complainants to reach her proved abortive.

It said four months later, the complainants reported the matter to the Police and Ayisha was arrested.

The prosecution said during interrogation, Ayisha admitted collecting money from the complainants and other victims to the tune of GH¢163,415.00.

Source: GNA