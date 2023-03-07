Is it safe to deposit at online casinos using my MasterCard?

A closer look at whether or not it’s safe to deposit at online casinos using the MasterCard credit or debit card option.

Online casino players can get money into their gaming accounts in many different ways. Credit and debit cards are a popular choice, along with direct bank transfers, prepaid cards, and digital wallets, which are sometimes referred to as e-Wallets, web wallets, or electronic wallets.

The question being asked here is, is it safe to deposit at online casinos using MasterCard?

How safe is it to use my MasterCard at online casinos?

One of the safest and most secure online casino payment methods used by players today is the MasterCard option. It’s one of the most widely accepted deposit and withdrawal options players use at thousands of fully licensed online casinos worldwide.

However, we wouldn’t ever recommend depositing with your MasterCard credit or debit card at unlicensed online casinos. You should only ever sign up to licensed online casinos that are controlled by renowned companies with excellent track records and solid reputations.

Also, make sure the licensed casino you are about to sign up to has the appropriate Secure Socket Layer (SSL) encryption certificates, and carry out other little checks yourself. For example, make sure the website domain begins with HTTPS.

If everything seems in order, and the casino has positive reviews, then yes, it’s perfectly safe to use your MasterCard credit or debit card to deposit. Unfortunately, due to online gambling legislation in the United Kingdom, UK-licensed casino sites are NOT permitted to accept credit card deposits from UK players.

Instead, UK players looking to deposit at online casinos licensed by the UK Gambling Commission can use various other tried and tested online payment methods, such as debit cards (e.g., Visa and MasterCard), digital wallets (e.g., PayPal, Skrill, or NETELLER), direct bank transfers (w.g., Trustly), and prepaid cards like Paysafecard.

What are the best online casinos that accept MasterCard?

Today’s best online casinos that accept Mastercard are powered by some of the world’s leading online casino game development studios and software providers. They are free to sign up to, and they all currently have a guaranteed sign-up bonus for all new players.

Examples of today’s best MasterCard-accepting online casinos include the following great sites:

Energy Casino

Unibet Casino

Slots Magic Casino

Jackpotjoy Casino

Karamba Casino

LeoVegas Casino

888 Casino

Slotnite Casino

HeySpin Casino

Hello Casino

What other choices do I have if I don’t want to use MasterCard at online casinos?

Not everyone likes to use their MasterCard to pay for things, especially when buying goods or services online. In that case, some of the other perfectly secure banking options you may like to use are the following:

PayPal

Skrill

NETELLER

Paysafecard

MuchBetter

Trustly

AstroPay

Jeton

iDebit

eZeeWallet

Final note

To play in the real money mode at an online casino, you must be at least 18 years old. It’s important that you remember to set deposit limits to help manage your bankroll. Also, remember to gamble responsibly and never chase your losses.