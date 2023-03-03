Police re-submits extensive psychiatric examination reports on alleged Abesim killer

The police say they have sent the alleged Abesim killer to various hospitals for extensive psychiatric examinations.

Richard Appiah, a footballer, is alleged to have murdered two minors and kept their remains in a refrigerator at Abesim near Sunyani, Bono Region.

Chief Inspector Lawrence Kofi Anane, the Prosecutor, told the Kaneshie District Court that the police had complied with the orders of the Court to send the accused person to the psychiatric hospital for extensive medical checkup.

“We have sent the accused person to various hospitals and various treatments have been done, the hospitals have also written various reports and recommendations.”

The Prosecutor said the police had re-submitted the various reports and recommendations to the Attorney General for advice. “We therefore pray for a date awaiting the Attorney General’s (AG’s) advice.

Richard Appiah is facing a charge of murder. His plea has not been taken. The advice of the AG would determine whether to commit him to stand trial at the High Court.

Appiah is standing trial for allegedly murdering Louis Agyemang and Stephen Sarpong in cold blood.

He is accused of storing some body parts of his victims in the refrigerator after killing them.

The Police later discovered the intestines believed to be that of one of the victims buried in a cocoa farm at Abesim.

The accused person was nabbed in Abesim after a relation of one of the victims reported to the police in Sunyani about his mission son on August 21, 2021.

Source: GNA