Inadequate infrastructure contributing to poor performance in public basic schools – Prof. Mensah

Inadequate infrastructure and logistics in public basic schools are contributing to poor performance outcomes in such schools, Professor S.Y. Mensah, former Dean of School of Science at the University of Cape Coast, has said.

He said though public schools could boast of well trained and qualified teachers, lack of basic infrastructure was contributing to poor performance of both teachers and pupils.

Speaking at a durbar to climax the 70th anniversary celebration of the Konongo-Odumasi Senior High School, Prof. Mensah, called on the government and other key stakeholders in education to pay serious attention to infrastructural development to help improve academic performance in public basic schools.

The celebration was under the theme, “enhancing quality education for national development under the free SHS policy” and was organised by the old students’ association of the school.

Prof. Mensah commended the school for raising a number of high profile personalities who were contributing in diverse ways to national development.

Reverend Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister of Education, said the government was committed to improving quality education delivery in the country.

That was why it had embarked on a number of infrastructural expansion projects at all levels of education across the country.

He said the massive investment in infrastructure in senior high schools across the country was to ensure that each child had access to secondary education to enable him or her to contribute to the country’s transformation agenda.

Dr Benjamin Kwaku Baah, Headmaster of the School, appealed to the government and other key stakeholders to come to the aid of the school to help construct modern science laboratories to help improve science education in the school.

He said management had strengthened discipline in the school to help curb deviant behavior among students on campus.

Source: GNA