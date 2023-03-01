Ghanaian youth told not to wait for demonstrations, uprising before they sacrifice for country

Ex Warrant Officer Class One Daniel Golomeke, an Army Veteran, says sacrificing for national cohesion and development should not be a burden but, a duty.

The old Soldier, was speaking on the sidelines of the 75th Anniversary commemoration of the 28th February Christianborg Crossroads Shooting incident where Sergeant Adjetey, Corporal Attipoe and Private Odartey Lamptey were

Making reference to the ultimate sacrifice made by the three famous World War Two veterans which in the long run led to the country’s independence from Britain, he asked Ghanaians to exhibit similar traits and not wait for demonstrations or uprisings to occur before getting involved.

“We should sacrifice ourselves for the development of the nation, don’t just wait for demonstrations, troublemaking before we think of what to do. Let there be understanding, love and friendship among citizens.” He said in an interview with the GNA.

He encouraged the youth to follow the footsteps and examples of the country’s 6forebears and also be willing and humble enough to learn from the older generation.

“You learn from your elders, the ways and means they lived, mode of discipline and so forth. Young ones, please learn from them and follow their footsteps, it would help and inspire you a lot,” he said.

His assertion was corroborated by Jessica Mensah, a JH3 pupil of Saint Barnabas Anglican School at Osu, who told the GNA in an interview how the brief event of remembrance afforded her the opportunity to see eminent people and learnt about some of the Country’s ancestors whose sacrifices had inspired her.

“Today is important to me because, I have learnt so many things about the three Ex Service Men who fought for Ghana and seen many people like the Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and others.

“We can also make Ghana proud by exhibiting similar acts of heroism. This day is significant to me because it marks the death of the three war veterans and we came here to remember them.” Miss Raphel Atsu Kumah, a JHS two pupil told the Ghana News Agency.

The 28th February Christianborg Crossroad Shooting incident, is commemorated annually to remember the death of three World War Two veteran soldiers who were shot by the colonial police on Saturday, 28th February 1948 before noon.

The event occurred during a peaceful march by the unarmed soldiers. They marched from Accra to the Christianborg Castle to present a petition to the Governor and the Commander-In-Chief concerning the payment of better gratuities.

They got intercepted at the crossroads by a contingent of armed policemen led by British Superintendent Colin Imray who ordered the men to disperse.

Upon realising his order was not obeyed, he gave a second order to the Police to open fire. When this was also flouted, Superintendent Imray shot at the Ex-Servicemen killing Sergeant Adjetey, Corporal Attipoe and Private Odartey Lamptey.

The news of their death later created chaos further propelling anti colonial sentiments, leading toa a push for radical reform which culminated in independence for Ghana on 6th March 1957.

This year’s event was graced by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, Minister of the Interior Ambrose Dery and Osu Alate Mantse, Nii Kwabena Bonney IV amongst a host of retired members of the security services.

Source: GNA