Parliament says it has not passed CI making Ghana Card sole registration document

Parliament on Monday denounced media reports that it has passed a Constitutional Instrument (CI) making the Ghana Card the sole registration document for elections.

A statement signed by Madam Kate Addo, the Director of Public Affairs, Parliament, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the House only held pre-presentation discussions on the CI, to collect input from relevant sources for its drafting.

“The attention of Parliament Ghana has been drawn to a report in the Ghanaian Times, alleging that Parliament has passed a Constitutional Instrument (CI) to adopt the Ghana Card as the sole registration document,” it said.

“Parliament states categorically that it has not passed any such instrument. In any case, Parliament does not pass Constitutional Instruments.”

“They only come into force with the effluxion of time; that is, after twenty-one (21) days of the Instrument being laid in the House.”

Source: GNA