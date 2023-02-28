Let’s defend the 1992 Constitution and sustain our democracy – NCCE

Ghanaians have been urged to uphold and defend the 1992 Constitution by opposing actions which violate the fundamental principles.

They must also work towards sustaining Ghana’s democracy under the Fourth Republic which has stood the test of time over the last three decades as a civic responsibility.

Mr. Emmanuel Kwadwo Wiredu, the Atwima Nwabiagya Municpal Director of the Commission, who made the call, said Ghana had come a long way after practising multi-party democracy for 30 years without military interruption.

Speaking with the media as part of programmes to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Fourth Republic, he said the gains that had been made far outweighed the shortcomings since the promulgation of the 1992 Constitution.

It is for this reason that he entreated Ghanaians to defend the Constitution at all times to further perfect the current democratic dispensation.

“Thirty Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy: Building National Cohesion through Civic Education and Participation in Local Governance,” is the theme for the anniversary celebration.

Mr. Wiredu said the NCCE was committed to promoting and sustaining Ghana’s democracy by educating the citizenry on their civic responsibilities and called on corporate Ghana to support the Commission in performing its constitutional mandate.

Reacting to calls for a new Constitution, he said the Constitution was a living document, which could be subjected to periodic reviews to conform to current happenings rather than changing it in its entirety.

Source: GNA