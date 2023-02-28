Late Yagbonwura contributed to Ghana’s development – President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has eulogised the late Overlord of Gonja, the Yagbonwura, Tutunba Boresa Sulemana Jakpa, for his unflinching commitment to Ghana’s development and growth.

He said the immense role played by the late Yagbonwura in national development, especially the resolution of the Dagbon crisis as well as the establishment of the Savannah Region, would forever be remembered.

“The history of our country will never forget his contributions and participation in that successful enterprise,” President Nana Akufo-Addo noted.

He was paying tribute to the late Overlord when he led a government delegation to the Jakpa Palace, Savanna Region, for the seventh day of ‘Adua’ (prayers) in memory of the deceased.

The Yagbonwura, Tutunba Boresa, died on February 5, 2023, at the prime age of 90, and had since been buried at the Royal Cemetery at Mankuma, in the Bole District, in accordance with Gonja traditions

He was enskinned as the Yagbonwura in March 2010.

Before his enskinment, he was the Paramount Chief of the Kusawgu Traditional Area of Gonja, under the skin name, Kusawguwura Sulemana Jakpa.

Tuntumba Boresa Sulemana Jakpa, in his private life, worked with several organisations such as the Ministry of Agriculture, Saba International Construction Company, which constructed the Ghana Foods Distribution Depot in Tamale in 1957, SIMS Construction, Tamale Supplies, a construction firm, Tuffour Construction, among others.

He later joined the 48 Engineers Regiment, popularly called Gas Engineers, which constructed the Kalandan Barracks, Kamina Barracks, and Bawa Barracks – thus the Airborne Force in Tamale.

He also participated in the construction of the Tema Township and Tema Harbor during the rule of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the first President and Prime Minister of Ghana.

President Nana Akufo-Addo described the late Yagbonwura as a great leader, saying he was a blessing to his Presidency.

He donated GH¢100,000, 20 bags of rice and a bull towards the funeral of the deceased.

The programme had in attendance, the Savannah Regional Minister, Mr. Saeed Muhazu Jibril, Members of Parliament (MPs), Ministers of State, Paramount Chiefs, as well as members of the Diplomatic community.

Source: GNA