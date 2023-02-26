Okada rider jailed 10 years for abetment of crime

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 22-year-old Okada rider to ten years imprisonment in hard labour for abetment of crime.

Mawulolo Kelvin Liwe was charged with aiding one Majeed Mohammed to commit robbery.

He initially pleaded not guilty, but the Court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah at the end of the trial found him guilty.

Meanwhile, Majeed Mohammed was convicted on his own plea and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment when he pleaded guilty to robbery.

Narrating the facts of the case, Chief Inspector Benson Benneh said the complainants were Police personnel stationed at the Police Headquarters motorbike Patrol Unit 20 and Rover 21 respectively.

The prosecution said on April 12, 2022, at about 0130 hours, the complainants who were on their usual patrol duties spotted the convicts on a blue boxer motorbike at Danquah circle near Osu with Mohammed being the pillion rider.

It said the complainants confronted the convicts over their suspicious demeanour.

An instant search conducted on Mohammed’s bag revealed eight assorted non-functional and two functional mobile phones, condoms and a brown empty wallet. A short machete was also found concealed on his person.

Nothing was, however, found on Liwe.

Mohammed claimed ownership of all the exhibits found on him.

The prosecution said the convicts were handed over to the Cantonments Police for investigation.

It said during the investigation a call came through one of the mobile phones and the caller who claimed ownership of the said phone disclosed that at about 0100 hours on the same day, the convicts attacked him with a machete at Legon bus stop and robbed him of the phone.

The prosecution said the witness was invited to the office and was able to identify the convicts as the persons who attacked and robbed him.

Liwe and Mohammed also identified the witness as the victim they robbed of the phone.

Source: GNA