George Weah donates $10,000 to Christian Atsu’s family

President of Liberia and Africa’s only Ballon d’Or award winner, Mr. George Manneh Weah has supported the family of Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu with $10, 000 to help organize the funeral of the player.

Atsu, who dominated football at the national team and club level, died during the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that occurred in the southern part of Turkey and Syria early this month.

A visit by the delegation on behalf of President George Weah said the token was to support the family in this difficult moment.

A statement by the president said, “I am deeply saddened to hear the devastating news of the passing of my neighbor, my small brother, my young friend, the late Christian Atsu, who was a victim of the recent earthquake in Turkey”.

Mr. Weah expressed his sincere sympathy to the family and urged them to stay strong as he pledged his continuous support to them.

The delegation, in honour of the former Newcastle man, also presented a citation to the family of the Black Stars winger.

Today, world football is mourning Christian Atsu for his massive contribution to football and society.

Source: GNA