Three candidates pick nomination forms so far for NDC Presidential Primaries

Three candidates have so far picked nomination forms to contest the presidential primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The aspirants are: Former President John Dramani Mahama; Mr Kojo Bonsu, a former Mayor of Kumasi, and Mr Ernest Kwaku Kobeah, a businessman.

The Party opened nominations for both presidential and parliamentary primaries on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Nominations will close on Friday, February 24, 2023.

Dr Kwabena Duffuor, a former Minister of Finance is expected to pick his nomination forms today, Thursday.

The NDC is expected to hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The NDC is a social democratic political party in Ghana, founded by the late Jerry John Rawlings, who was Head of State of from 1981 to 1993 and the President of Ghana from 1993 to 2001.

The Party was given its provisional certificate by the Electoral Commission on June 10, 1992, which granted the Party the right to operate as a legally registered political party.

The final certificate of the registration of the Party was issued by the EC on July 27, 1992.

The NDC has so far won four out of the eight General Elections since 1992.

The governments of 1993-1996, and 1997-2000 (under Jerry John Rawlings), 2009-2012 (under Prof. John Evans Atta Mills) and 2012-2016 (under John Dramani Mahama) were formed.

The Party currently has 136 seats in Parliament out of 273.

Source: GNA