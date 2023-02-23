Government will overcome economic crisis – Dr Amin Anta

Dr Mohammed Amin Anta, the minister of state-designate for Finance, Wednesday said the government announced expenditure reducing measures in the 2023 Budget, which is being implemented, as part of efforts to overcome the economic crisis facing the country.

He said he would fully support those expenditure reduction measures to bring the country out of the crisis.

Dr Anta said this when he appeared before the Appointment Committee of Parliament in Accra for vetting.

“But Mr Chairman, we are not here because somebody has mismanaged the economy. We all know that even before COVID our economy was on track, we were growing at an average of 6.00 per cent, inflation was low, interest rates were low, we were investing in education, energy, health and infrastructure,” he said.

“Therefore, the challenges we are facing as a country will not crash Ghana.”

“President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is providing that strong leadership with promises that requires all Ghanaians to make sacrifices…. because when we are in good times, we all benefit and when we are in bad times it should be our responsibility as a nation to come together and work to relieve the pain in our country”.

Dr Anta said he was inviting his colleagues on the other side (of the House) and all Ghanaians to support the President to bring the economy back on track.

“This economy will recover. I see light at the end of the tunnel and …. Ghanaians will know that they have strong leadership.”

Source: GNA