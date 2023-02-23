Ghana 2023 African Games postponed

The 13th edition of the African Games, scheduled to take place in Accra from August 4–19, 2023, has been postponed.

This decision comes after stakeholders, including the African Union (AU), the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), and the Association of African Sports Confederations (AASC), agreed for the games to be moved to 2024.

The resolution of the seeming impasse between stakeholders last Sunday at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa has paved the way for a new date to be set.

Accra, Kumasi, and Cape Coast will be the host cities for the competition, which has seen the addition of new disciplines including arms, wrestling, and rugby.

Ghana’s government has committed more than $200 million to international-standard sports infrastructure.

Source: GNA