Watch out for fake anti-malarial drug – FDA

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has identified a counterfeit antimalarial drug called COMBIART Tablets (Artemether/Lumefantrine 20/120) on the market.

A press release issued by the Authority on Wednesday said the fake drug was spotted during its market surveillance activities.

It said samples of the drug from the Northern Region did not contain any of the two active pharmaceutical ingredients stated on the label, hence could be classified as falsified.

“Details of the drug are as follows:

Batch number: 7225119 Manufacturing date: 03/2021 Expiry date: 02/2024 Manufacturer: Strides Arcolab Ltd. NAFDAC Registration: A4-6700,” it said.

It called on health workers and the public to be on the lookout for the drug and report to the Authority.

Source: GNA