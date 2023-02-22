President inaugurates rehabilitated offices at Police Headquarters

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Tuesday inaugurated some rehabilitated offices and units at the Police Headquarters.

They include the main Criminal Investigations Department (CID) block, the Headquarters, CID and ICT gates.

The President said, “all of these are evidence, if any were needed of Government’s commitment to the continuous retooling of the Police, a responsibility my government takes very seriously.”

“It is borne out of the fact that the police play a critical role in the development of our country, hence the need to ensure that the Police Service is adequately resourced to discharge its duties for the safety and security of all of us, as well as for the growth of economic activity,” the President stated.

The programme coincided with the presentation of 100 pick-up vehicles, 600 motorbikes and six Armoured-Personnel-Carrier (APC) vehicles to the Police Service.

President Akufo-Addo was optimistic the measures being undertaken by the Government would enhance the image and operational capabilities of the police.

He commended the leadership of the Police Service and personnel for their invaluable services to the nation “even at the peril of their lives”.

The President particularly commended the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for his commitment to duty.

“We can all testify that under your leadership, our Police Service is undergoing a great improvement, and a change of image before our very eyes,” he noted.

According to the President, the police had brought order to the roads, as they had shown that the “the law is no respecter of persons or vehicle types”.

“We want this to continue,” he said, saying the Presidency was fully behind the police in all activities meant to promote sanity in society by upholding law and order.

Source: GNA