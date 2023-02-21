Court directs Rev Kusi Boateng to serve Ablakwa properly

An Accra High Court has directed lawyers for Mr Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, aka Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng to serve Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, properly with the contempt procedures filed in court.

The Legislator, through his lawyers, told the court presided over by Justice Charles Gyamfi Dankwa that he was not served with the process, which the court confirmed.

The court indicated that from the records before it, the respondent (Ablakwa) had not been served with any contempt procedures and that the court had also not made any order for such process.

The court said what Mr Thaddus Sory, Counsel for the respondent, procured from social media could not be taken as service of the contempt processes.

“For this reason, all the necessary legal steps should be taken to serve the respondent for the contempt issue to proceed,” Justice Dankwa said.

The Rev. Kusi Boateng had secured a restraining order against Mr Ablakwa barring him from making public any “disclosures of private documents, correspondence, communication and property belonging to the applicant” for ten days.

Mr. Ablakwa weeks ago accused Rev. Kusi Boateng, who is also the Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, of having double identity, alleging that the Reverend had multiple identity cards with different names.

The case has been adjourned sine dine.

Source: GNA