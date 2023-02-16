Ghana government compensates victims of Ejura disturbances

Three victims of the Ejura disturbances, on Wednesday February 15, 2023, received a total of GH¢1,218,897.00 as compensation from the government.

Awal Misbaw 17, whose right leg has been amputated as a result of the incident, received an amount of GH¢678,519.00, while 22-year-old Louis Ayikpa and 31-year-old Nazif Nuhu, received GH¢347,953.00 and GH¢192,425.00, respectively, for the various degrees of injuries they sustained.

The victims survived gunshot wounds, when the military opened fire during a demonstration by the youth of Ejura to protest the murder of one Ibrahim Mohammed, alias, ‘Kaaka’ a social media activist in the town, in June 2021.

A three-member committee, headed by Justice George Kingsley Koomson, was set up by the Government to investigate the incident and make appropriate recommendations to help prevent the occurrence of such incidents in the future.

‘Kaaka’ was killed by unknown assailants in his home and his death sparked a violent protest by the youth, and the intervention by the military however, jeopardized the situation, resulting in the death of some of the youth and injuries to many others.

The government, through the Ministry of the Interior, had already paid compensations to the relatives of the deceased in accordance with the Justice Koomson’s recommendations.

Mrs Adelaide Annor-Kumi, Chief Director at the Ministry of Interior, who handed the cheques to the victims, explained that the amount was determined by the severity of the victim’s injuries.

She called on the youth to desist from engaging in violent acts when they were not in agreement with a situation, and rather, use appropriate channels to seek redress for their grievances.

Barima Osei Hwedie II, Ejurahene thanked the government for honouring its promise and called on the Attorney General and the police to help find out the killers of ‘Kaaka’ to help seek justice for his family.

Source: GNA