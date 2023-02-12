Ghana Police to introduce “visibility and undercover” security in public universities – IGP

Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) says the police administration will soon introduce the “Police visibility and undercover” programme to improve security in public universities across the country.

He said the police were working closely with the various public university authorities to implement the programme to strengthen security and deepen peace and social cohesion in the various campuses for academic work to progress.

The IGP said this when he addressed the lecturers, deans, heads of departments and students of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) in Sunyani, as part of his two-day working visits to the Bono Region.

Dr Dampare said the Police were working hard to imbibe in personnel a high sense of patriotism in tackling national security challenges and threats and said his administration would provide and attach the university with five police dispatch riders next week to help maintain law and order on the campus.

“We are going to put a system in place to identify all the various routes entering the university and improve enough Police visibility, including the intelligence component of security,” he stated.

Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, the Vice-Chancellor of UENR said the university had been able to establish a Police post on campus and commended the IGP in that regard.

“Now, we have a joint Police and UENR Security Patrol team which comb around the campus and other dangerous areas enclave,” he said, saying that had greatly helped reduce crime wave within the university community.

Prof Asare-Bediako said he was hopeful that the cordial relationship between the Police and the university would be strengthened for improved security.

The Commissioner of Police (COP) Paul Manly Awuni, the Director-General, Police Patrols Department, noted that the police would be respected, only if personnel remained professional, and advised the students to also remain law-abiding.

Earlier, the IGP paid a courtesy call and interacted with the members of the Sunyani Traditional Council and staff of the Bono Regional Coordinating Council.

Source: GNA