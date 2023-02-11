CFAO Mobility expands Mercedes-Benz distribution network in Africa   

CFAO is expanding distribution for luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz in four more African countries: Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana and Senegal.

These four markets add to the existing CFAO Mobility network of Mercedes-Benz dealerships, established over the course of a 23-year partnership with the German brand, which is cementing its position as a leading manufacturer with a pivotal role to play in shaping future mobility solutions.

Distribution network growth in these four African countries doubles CFAO Mobility’s coverage and confirms its drive to continue developing this key partnership at the premium end of the market.

Back in 1999, CFAO Mobility acquired a number of Mercedes-Benz dealerships in Kenya and Tanzania, then extended the network to Mauritius and Madagascar in 2016.

Mercedes-Benz vehicles are now sold in eight countries. They include a fully customizable range of sedans, SUVs and vans featuring iconic models like the C-Class, the GLE and the S-Class. CFAO Mobility also offers a wide array of services throughout its network, including after-sales and OEM parts.

Firmly focused on the future in partnership with Mercedes-Benz, CFAO Mobility is this year preparing for the launch of progressive and intelligent all-electric models in the Mercedes-EQ range and the construction of a fully self-sufficient dealership in Mauritius to rise to environmental challenges and meet the growing expectations of a demanding clientele.

Plans are also underway to open other dealerships in Africa—all completely self-sufficient and green thanks to the use of solar panels, in line with the Group’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by halving its emissions by 2030.

The CFAO Group, Corporation For Africa & Overseas, contributes to growth and industrialisation in Africa while catering to the continent’s emerging middle class.

With a revenue of over €6.9 billion, access to 47 of the 54 countries on the continent, and nearly 21,000 employees, CFAO is a key player in mobility, healthcare, consumer goods, infrastructure and energy.

The Group partners with leading international brands and covers the entire value chain – imports, production, distribution – in line with the highest quality standards, drawing on 170 years of hands-on knowledge and local expertise.

CFAO pursues a twofold strategy: focusing on manufacturing to promote local production, and distribution through its distribution network, Africa’s largest, to offer tailored, affordable products and services to people across the continent.

Source: GNA