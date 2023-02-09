Eighth Parliament to mark 30 years of Fourth Republic

Parliament is putting together a programme to unveil and discuss the Fourth Republic after 30 years into the Eighth Parliament, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader has announced.

He said the discussion would concentrate on the legislative institution’s achievement and talk about the defects and performance of their jurisprudence and how to improve their enactment going forward.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who is also the Leader of Government Business announced the proposed programme on Wednesday during a Leaders’ Media Briefing at Parliament House in Accra.

The engagement, which is held at the beginning of every Meeting under the auspices of the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament aimed to ensure open interactions primarily in the scope of the work agenda of that Meeting among the leaders and the Parliamentary Press Corps.

In his address, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, also Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame, said the Eighth Parliament was established on January 7, 1993, which made this year in 2023 exactly 30 years into the Eighth Parliament.

He said: “The Fourth Republic has been the most successful of the parliamentary works and is worth celebrating.”

“I think by far, we have done tremendously well but if a classroom teacher was marking, I guess the marks will be still room for improvement.

“There is room for improvement and will lead to assessing ourselves and of course it’s contingent on so many things including outdooring of our new rules and procedure, which will soon be brought to a conclusion to add to the development of our scaling back the performance of parliament,” he said.

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson, also MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam Constituency said the engagement with the media promoted the works of Parliament, especially when democracy was paramount in helping parliamentary affairs.

Present at the meeting were Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, Deputy Minority Whip; Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, Deputy Majority Leader and Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Majority Whip.

Others were Madam Kate Addo, Director of Public Affairs, Parliament. and other auxiliary staff of the House.

Source: GNA