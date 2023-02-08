New Minority leadership assumes office as Parliament reconvenes

The new leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority Caucus of Parliament Tuesday assumed office, leading the group during proceedings in the House.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, occupied the front bench of the Caucus in Parliament, flanked by Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Deputy Minority Leader, Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, Minority Chief Whip, and Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, Deputy Minority Whip.

Madam Comfort Doeyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, the Second Deputy Minority Whip, was also present.

Mr Armed Ibrahim and Madam Cudjoe-Ghansah were the two who were retained from the previous leadership.

Meanwhile, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, former Deputy Minority Leader, and Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, former Minority Whip, were not in the Chamber during Tuesday’s proceedings. They were, however, on the floor before proceedings started.

In his welcome address, Speaker Alban Bagbin congratulated the new Minority leadership.

“The new leaders have all been in this House for a while and are very conversant with the culture and law of Parliament. I have confidence in their ability to meet the high expectations of our stakeholders. On behalf of the House, I warmly welcome them to the hot seat of the leadership of Parliament. Congratulations! I wish you well,” he said.

Mr Bagbin also wished the outgoing team members well in their endeavours.

“The former members of the leadership of the Minority, led by Haruna Iddrisu, must be applauded too. Their record of performance is visible for all to see. And I hope the new leadership will continue to draw from their fountain of wisdom and wealth of experience.”

“I know what it entails to lead a populous minority caucus in Parliament. All I can say to the former leader is that the Lord is your shepherd, and you shall not want. When one door closes another opens”.

Mr Bagbin wished Mr Christian Atsu, the BlackStars Player, a speedy recovery following his entrapment in the Turkey earthquake.

Parliament resumed from recess today with the new Minority Leadership taking office. A meeting of the NDC Members of Parliament, National Executives and the Council of Elders on Monday out-doored the new Minority leadership.

Source: GNA