Police interdicts inspector for professional misconduct  

The Police Administration has interdicted Inspector Kennedy Martey Ampofo, stationed at the Sampa District Command in the Bono Region, for professional misconduct.

A statement issued and signed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Patrick Okai Kodjoe, the Acting Bono Regional Head of the Police Public Affairs Unit, said Inspector Ampofo allegedly handcuffed one Frank Kofi Adu and failed to take him through due process.

“The police inspector has been referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) to allow for a thorough investigation into the matter”, the statement, copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, said.

Source: GNA