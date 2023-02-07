Former DCE for Nkwanta South found dead in his room

A former District Chief Executive (DCE) for Nkwanta South, Joseph Nyofam Ninkab has been found dead in his room on Tuesday morning.

Mr Succeed Fiagadzi, Nkwanta South Constituency Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who disclosed the information to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said family sources confirmed the former DCE went to bed yesterday but did not wake up.

The Late Ninkab was the District Chief Executive for Nkwanta South during late President Professor Evans Fiifi Atta Mills regime from 2009 till 2012.

Mr Fiagadzi further stated that the body has been deposited at the Nkwanta South Municipal mortuary awaiting autopsy on course of death.

Superintendent of Police, Mr Lawson Lartey, the Nkwanta South Municipal Police Commander, who confirmed the death of the former DCE said that the Police have commenced investigations into the death of the late DCE.

Source: GNA