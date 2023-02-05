REGSEC cautions Bawku residents against engaging military in combat

The Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has cautioned residents of Bawku and its environs to desist from engaging the military in combat as it could lead to more deaths.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, signed by Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister and Chairman of the REGSEC, said any attempt by any faction to engage the military in a fight “will be more catastrophic on the part of the civilians”.

This was issued after REGSEC held a meeting on Thursday to review the security situation in Bawku, following renewed clashes that reportedly led to the death of 10 civilians including a 12-year-old boy.

In the statement, the Council sympathised with all bereaved families as a result of the conflicts, which has gone on in the Bawku area for some time now.

“REGSEC calls on the people to remain calm as it works to bring lasting peace to Bawku. REGSEC, therefore, admonishes the people to stay calm as we go through the process”.

“Meanwhile, arrangements are being made by REGSEC to engage the good people of Bawku to bring down the tension in the area,” it added.

The statement reminded indigenes of the area and its environs to adhere to all the security measures to help bring lasting peace.

Ten people were reportedly killed on Tuesday January 31 and February 1, 2023, in renewed clashes in the Bawku Township and Zoongin in the Bawku Municipality.

Some residents accused the military of carrying out the act and supporting a certain faction in the conflict.

Mr Mahama Ayariga, the Member of Parliament, in a statement called for immediate investigation into the alleged military brutalities and bring the perpetrators to face the law.

However, the Ghana Armed Forces have refuted the claims of killing or even supporting any faction in the ongoing conflict.

Source: GNA