30% of 1000 women screened has cancer lesions

A health screening conducted on 1000 women by the Holy Child Family Hospital in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis revealed that 30 per cent has precancerous lesions.

The screening also found some of the women having inflammation of the cervix, mass or growth in the uterus and leukoplakia, a health threatening condition in women.

Ms Anita Obeng Andoh, a Public Health Specialist with the Holy Child Family Hospital, said this during the launch of the World Cervical Cancer awareness month on Saturday, on the theme: “Capacitating Today’s Women as an Instrument in Combating Cervical Cancer.”

She, therefore, encouraged every woman to screen for the condition to help in early detection and preventable deaths.

The Hospital, since the start of the Cervical Cancer project, had worked on more than 3000 patients to know their status, get vaccinated and plan their treatment.

Dr Barbara Fenyi, the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, said sexually risky behaviours and douching were some of the risk factors.

She expressed worry over the practice of anal sex, which was becoming a public health issue, adding; “having sex backdoor increases the risk of cancers”.

She, therefore, charged health workers to lead the crusade through counselling, encouraging women to get screened and vaccinated.

The Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, called for strengthening of community system and efforts to eradicate the disease in line with WHO’s directive and the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda.

“I pray that more women will get involved as we the men will always lend the support”.

The Reverend Father Francis Aidoo, Western Regional Director, Catholic Health Services, pledged the church’s commitment to contributing to quality health management systems to save lives and restore hope to humanity.

Source: GNA