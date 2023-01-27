Pope Francis appoints Rev Fr Samuel Nkuah-Boateng as Bishop of Wiawso Diocese 

His Holiness Pope Francis on Thursday appointed Reverend Father Samuel Nkuah-Boateng as the new Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wiawso in the Western North Region.

Rev Fr Nkuah-Boateng replaces Most Rev. Bishop Joseph Francis Essien, who retired at the age of 75.

The Reverend Father Lazarus Anondee, the Secretary General of the Catholic Bishop’s Conference, in a press briefing in Accra, said the announcement was released by Most Rev Henryk M. Jagodzinski, the Apostolic Nuncio in Ghana.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Rev Anondee said the Rev Nkuah-Boateng would be ordained and installed as the new Bishop of Wiawso within three months.

Rev. Fr. Samuel Nkuah-Boaten was born on May 6, 1968, at Sefwi Bosomouso near Sefwi Wiawso in the western North Region.

He attended primary and middle schools at Bosomoiso Roman Catholic Primary and Bosomoiso DC Middle School, all at Sefwi Bosomoiso near Sefwi .

He holds a West Africa Examinations Council School Certificate and an Advanced Level Certificate both from the St Theresa’s Minor Seminary, Amusing, Elmina.

He studied Spirituality and Philosophy at St. Paul’s Catholic Seminary in Accra and Theology at St Peter’s Regional Seminary in Cape Coast from 1990 to 1999. He was ordained as a priest in 2001.

He holds a Master of Philosophy Degree in Conflict, Human Rights and Peace Studie from the University of Education at Winneba.

Rev. Fr. Nkuah-Boateng holds a Masters’ Degree in Pastoral Ministry and Religious Education from the Catholic University College at Fiapre in Sunyani, from 2015 to 2017.

He also holds Post-Graduate Diploma in Education from the University of Cape Coast, as well as a Bachelor of Arts (BA) Degree in Sociology and Study of Religion from the University of Ghana, Legon, among others.

His works and appointments include Assistant Parish Priest at Immaculate Conception Parish, Enchi, 2001-2002; Teacher in Kobri School Complex, and Sefwi Wiawso Senior High School at Sefwi Wiawso, 2000-2001; among others.

Rev. Fr. Samuel Nkuah-Boateng is the Administrator of St. Joseph’s Cathedral of the Diocese, Director of the Diocesan Pastoral and Formation Centre of the Diocese and Diocesan Coordinator of Justice and Peace Commission until his appointment as the new Bishop-elect of the Catholic Diocese of Wiawso.

Source: GNA