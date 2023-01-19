Court remands former sales representative of SIC over theft

A former sales representative of SIC, who allegedly stole GH¢129,263.00 of Sakyi Naomi and State Insurance Company Limited (SIC), Sika Plan Unit, has been remanded in Police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

Richard Kwame Appiah, charged on two counts of stealing, pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah remanded the accused person to reappear on January 19, 2023.

The facts as presented by Police Chief Inspector Maxwell Ayim were that the complainants, Madam Naomi Sakyi, and and Mr Asampong Robert were a trader and Manager of SIC Sika Plan Unit, Makola Branch, Accra, respectively.

The prosecution said the complainants as well as the accused person were all residents of Dansoman, Cantonment and McCarty Hills respectively.

It said the accused person, who went round on daily basis to collect contributions from his client within the province of Accra Central Business District, allegedly collected contribution from Sakyi for Sika Plan policy, and that upon the maturity of the said policy, all the monies accrued would be given to her.

The prosecution said the accused person, who allegedly intended to steal, succeeded in convincing the complainant to contribute up to GH¢146,000.00 but made a down cheque of GH¢52,637.00 to the complainant and failed to account for the rest.

It said Sakyi went to the outfit of the accused person to find out the anomalies but the accused was not met and was told by Asampong who was the Manager of the Company that the accused person had deserted his post since October 4, 2021, and all efforts made to locate him proved ineffective with all his contacts unreachable.

The prosecution said a report was made to the Police on October 15, 2021, and November 9, 2021, by Sakyi and Asampong respectively.

It said further checks by Asampong and the Operations Manager who was also a witness in the case revealed that the accused person to a greater Extent had declined to pay GH¢35,900.00 he took from his client into the bank’s coffers.

The prosecution said the accused person was arrested on February 7, 2022, and he admitted the offence in his caution statement.

Source: GNA