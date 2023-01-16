Verification and Confirmation of schools for 2022 BECE candidates begin 

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has granted access to candidates of the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to verify and confirm their choice of schools pending the release of the results and school’s placement.

The Service in a press release said the verification process was to ensure accuracy in students’ choice information before they were placed in their selected Second Cycle Schools.

The verification exercise commenced on Saturday, January 14, 2023, and ends on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

According to the statement, they would receive an SMS message from the Computerized School Selection Placement and System (CSSPS) which contains web portal: https://csspsverity.com and USSD short code number 899 88# with 4digit token number.

The statement said students who might have errors in their initial selection should call 0556541525 or click on the edit button available on the web portal after their selection details displayed with copy of the original selection form.

“Students can also send an email with the copy of the original selection form to casp:2021@gmail.com,” the statement added.

It, however, noted that the exercise was not to change the schools but to confirm initial choices selected.

Source: GNA