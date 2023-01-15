Heavy duty vehicles are not to use inner-city roads

It is against the law for heavy-duty vehicles, including those with containers fixed on them, to use inner-city roads meant for smaller vehicles, Mr Tonny Dickson Afriford, a Road Crash and Injury Prevention Analyst, has said.

“Using an inner-city road is never allowed” he said, and that the lack of enforcement of that regulation by the relevant authorities was causing more road crashes.

“There are authorities mandated to enforce the laws and ensure that these vehicles do not use such routes so the regulations must be enforced to the letter to ensure sanity.”

Contributing on the Ghana News Agency’s road safety campaign platform in Tema, Mr Afriford said road crashes had had negative effects on development as the nation lost her human resource including doctors, nurses, journalists, lawyers, military officers, and teachers to those preventable crashes and called for attitudinal change.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager, GNA, said the road safety platform sought to create awareness on the need to be cautious on the roads to save lives and property.

It also seeks to educate drivers and other road users on their responsibilities to halt road crashes and ensure sanity.

Source: GNA