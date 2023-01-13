Ghana Tourism Authority wraps up “December in GH” events 

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in collaboration with the “Beyond the Return” Secretariat has officially brought “December in GH” festivities to a close.

The event, within the month of December 2022 and first week of January 2023, treated Ghanaians, Africans in the diaspora, and the global community to Ghana’s rich arts and cultural heritage.

The Corporate Affairs Department of the Authority said during the period, a total of 113 events, officially endorsed by the “Beyond the Return” Secretariat and featured in the “December in GH” calendar took place across the country.

“The 113 events were hosted in multiple regions across the country and ranged from traditional festivals to concerts, fashion shows, sporting events, and community projects.”

It said each occasion included elements that connected with the foundational pillars of the “Beyond the Return” initiative – Experience Ghana, Celebrate Ghana, Diaspora Pathways to Ghana, Brand Ghana, Give Back Ghana, Invest in Ghana and Promote Pan African Heritage and Innovation.

The Department expressed appreciation to its stakeholders – the Ghana Tourism Federation, the Ghana Airports Company, the Ghana Immigration Service, the Airlines Board, the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Ghana Police Service, the National Fire Service, the National Ambulance Service, the Ghana Music Rights Organisation as well as Event Organizers whose contributions ensured a successful campaign.

“We are most grateful to stakeholders, all sponsors, the media and patrons who contributed to the overwhelming success of the ‘December in GH’ 2022 edition.”

It said to build on the success, the GTA would host series of review sessions with key partners, event organizers and stakeholders to debrief and identify areas of growth for subsequent editions.

The “December in GH” events, which was officially launched by the GTA in 2022 after the monumental “Year of Return” in December 2019, aimed at promoting Ghana as a December holiday season destination.

It has, over the years, contributed to an increase in international arrivals, and tourist expenditure, consequently stimulating the local economy whilst bridging the gap between the African continent and Africans in the diaspora.

Source: GNA