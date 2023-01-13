Court remands ‘police wife’ over cause of harm

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded Charity Bimpong, a 32-year-old wife of a police officer over an alleged cause of harm to Mercy Nsoh, her colleague at the Osu Police Barracks.

Charity claimed Mercy hurt her eye in a previous fight thus, her revenge.

Charity has since denied the offence and has been ordered by the Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah to return to the Court on January 18, 2022.

Chief Inspector Georgina Ama Agbodeka told the Court that Mercy, the complainant and Charity, the accused person, were both traders and they resided at Osu Police Barracks.

On January 2, 2023, at about 1900 hours, a fight ensued between the complainant and accused, and they were separated.

The prosecution said the next day at about 0230 hours, the accused person, who knew the complainant had been going to the market at dawn, allegedly armed herself with a piece of wooden board, hid at a drinking spot known as “Feel free” near the Osu Police barracks in wait for her.

It said the unsuspecting complainant on reaching the said spot was hit by the accused person allegedly on the head with the piece of board and she fell into a nearby gutter.

The prosecution said a witness in the case who earlier saw the accused sitting at the said spot heard the complainant shouting for help and rushed to the scene, but the accused had thrown the board away and taken to her heels.

However, the witness identified the accused person as the culprit, the Court heard.

The prosecution said another witness, who also saw the accused running away, accosted her and the accused person showed him her eye and stated that the complainant injured her eye the previous day when they fought, hence she also hit her with a piece of wood.

She said the witness then rushed to the scene and found the complainant with a swollen forehead.

That same day, January 3, 2023, at about 1500 hours, the accused was arrested to assist investigation. She denied the offence in her cautioned statement.

Source: GNA