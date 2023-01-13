Assemblies of God Church lauds Akufo Addo for able leadership 

The Rev Stephen Wengam, General Superintendent, Assemblies of God, (AG) Ghana, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for steering affairs of the State successfully during difficult moments such as during the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic challenges.

He also lauded the President for his bold initiatives, including the Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs and the National Cathedral project.

Rev Wengam gave the commendation when he led some officers and members of the Executive Presbytery of the Church to call on the President.

Rev. Stephen Wengam and his team were at the Presidency to introduce the new leadership team of Assemblies of God, Ghana to the President.

It was also to deepen church-state relationship and to discuss matters of national development.

Rev. Wengam briefed the President on the global and national impact of AG, Ghana, touting the global membership of the Church, which is 70 million, as the largest pentecostal denomination in the world.

He said in Ghana, AG had a membership of 600,000 in 6,000 churches being handled by 3,800 pastors.

Rev. Wengam told the President that members of AG were in every area of Ghana’s national life with a number of them in Government.

He said the Church had also contributed significantly to the socio-economic life of Ghana, especially health and education by building hospitals and schools.

The President congratulated the General Superintendent and his team and thanked them for the encouragement.

He requested more prayers for the nation.

Source: GNA