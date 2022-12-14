Karim Zito is Black Starlets new coach  

Abdul Karim Zito has been appointed Head Coach of the the national under-17 team, the Black Starlets.

Coach Zito, a gold medallist at the 2021 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations would be assisted by Laryea Kingson and Jacob Nettey.

Coach Zito has coached Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts of Oak, Feyenoord Academy (WAFA), King Faisal and Kwaebibirem United.

Laryea Kingston was a former Ghanaian international, who won 42 caps for the Black Stars and played in two Africa Cup of Nations, 2006 and 2008.

Jacob Nettey was also a former Captain of Accra Hearts of Oak, who led them to the famous CAF Champions League glory in 2000.

He featured for the Black Stars during the Africa Cup of Nations in 2000, co-hosted by Ghana and Nigeria and was a member of the Ghana squad at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, USA.

He won six Premier League titles and three FA Cup trophies, whiles playing for Accra Hearts of Oak.

The new technical team has been tasked to assemble a formidable squad for the next edition of the WAFU B Under-17 Cup of Nations and the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Source: GNA