GRNMA calls off nurses and midwives’ strike at Manhyia hospital 

The Ghana Registered and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has called off its strike at the Manhyia Hospital in Kumasi and frozen its road map for a national strike.

It called on nurses and midwives in the Manhyia District hospital to resume work December 3, 2022, and continue providing safe and quality nursing and midwifery services to the people of Manhyia and its environs.

The release signed by Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, President and David Tenkorang-Twum, General Secretary of the GRNMA, said the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service had reached out to them in writing to condemn the actions of Mr. Alex Poku Mensah

“It is worth noting that other stakeholders including our dear patients and clients and the public have also formally and informally condemned the actions of Mr. Alex Poku Mensah and have pleaded with the leadership of GRNMA to rescind its decision on embarking on a full-scale strike action and resume nursing and midwifery services at the Manhyia District Hospital,” it said.

“We are grateful to our members, the media, our employers, the National Service Secretariat, Public Services Commission, and other stakeholders for stepping up to the occasion and doing what is right,” it said.

The statement called on the Public Services Commission, Ministry of Education, the National Service Scheme, the Ministry of Health, and all other relevant institutions in this matter, to ensure that the committee completes its work on or before December 16, 2022 so that this matter can be put to rest.

Source: GNA