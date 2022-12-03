Feasibility report on Odawna market to be submitted to Finance Ministry for approval

Nii Adjei Tawiah, Korle Klottey Municipal Chief Executive says the feasibility report for the construction of the Odawna market was ready to be submitted to the Finance Ministry for approval.

He e said the ultra-modern project when approved would serve as a trading centre for traders and residents within the Korle Klottey Municipality.

The MCE disclosed this during a stakeholder engagement on the current state of the market after it was gutted by fire in 2020.

In November, 2020 fire razed down the market and properties worth thousands of cedis wwere destroyed.

Nii Tawiah said the reconstruction of the Odawna market would aid in the decongestion of hawkers on the pavement and improve revenue mobilisation.

“Currently there are more traders on the pavement and streets than inside the market. This project will increase utilization of the site, drum in more business opportunities, and centralize trading activities within this part of the municipality,” he added.

The MCE emphasized that when the construction was completed, those whose data were collated after the fire outbreak in 2020 would be given priority in the allocation process before other prospective traders.

He said modern facilities such as a police station, fire station, clinic, banks, toilet, bulk breaking area, waste management area and commercial and private parking lots would be incorporated into the project.

Mr Isaac Lamptey, Head of Works at the Assembly said the project was a Public Private Partnership (PPP) project with funding from the World Bank.

He said the facility would have a capacity of about 6,000 shops and called on traders and residents of the community to corporate with Assembly to enable it commence and complete the project on schedule.

Source: GNA