Central Region records increase in road accidents in 10 months 

Despite the sustained national campaign to reduce road fatalities, the Central Region had, in the last three quarters of this year, recorded 5.7 per cent increase in road accidents.

Between January and October this year 875 motor accidents have been recorded compared to the 828 the same period in 2021.

The total number of vehicles also increased from 1,234 to 1,369, registering a 10.9 increase.

However, people killed in road crashes reduced slightly from 176 to 163, but those injured on the other hand increased from 1,169 to 1,260 over the same period.

Ms Linda Affotey-Annang, the Regional Head of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in Cape Coast.

However, commercial vehicles recorded a 6.7 per cent dip in the number of crashes from 579 to 535, while private vehicles and motorcycle crashes surged.

“Road accidents involving private vehicles increased from 430 to 541 and motorcycles also increased from 235 to 293,” she said.

“Pedestrian knock-downs also increased considerably from 168 to 203, while pedestrian deaths decreased from 176 to 163 and injuries jumped from 1,169 to 1,260,” Mrs Affotey-Annang said.

Mrs Affotey-Annang attributed the menace to high speed distracted driving, driving tired, wrong overtaking, and inexperienced drivers at the wheels.

Notwithstanding, she commended the contributions of stakeholders towards preventing road crashes, particularly on the Winneba, Buduburam, Winneba Junction to Mankessim/Cape Coast-Komenda highway, among others.

Going forward, she encouraged drivers to strictly adhere to all directional signages to ensure safety.

“Drivers must be cautious on the road and stop engaging in mobile phone conversations or WhatsApp chatting while driving.”

For pedestrians, she cautioned all to give drivers enough indication of their intention to cross the road, avoid unnecessary obstructions and interference and stay focused when crossing.

She cautioned against the use of phones while crossing at the designated zebra crossing, footbridges, near intersections, junctions and near roundabouts.

She pledged the Authority’s continuous commitment to sustaining public education to reduce road carnage in the months ahead with the tagline ‘Stop the devil’s work.’

She said the Authority would help reduce road threats to all users as part of its mandate to ensure safety.

Source: GNA