Fresh troubles for Nana Agradaa; appears before another court

Patricia Asiedua, aka Nana Agradaa, Founder of Heaven Way Champions International Ministry, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court over alleged money doubling scam.

This is after she had managed to execute her bail terms offered to her by two different Circuit Courts.

She is appearing before the third Circuit Court in Accra for charlatanic advertisement in newspapers, and six counts of defrauding by false pretences.

She has denied the charges.

The Circuit Court Four, presided over by Mrs. Kizita Quashie, admitted Nana Agradaa to bail in the sum of GH¢50,000 with two sureties, one must be a public servant earning not less than GH¢3,000.

The matter has been adjourned to January 11, 2023.

The prosecution, led by DSP Sylvester Asare, said on October 10, 2022, that the complainants reported to the police that the accused had demanded and received huge sums of money from them under the pretext of doubling same for them.

It said upon the receipt of the report, the police commenced with investigations and later picked up the accused.

The prosecution said investigations had established that on October 5, 2022, the accused had advertised on Today’s TV and other social media platforms that she (accused) was capable of doubling money.

Further investigations also established that the accused through the same charlatanic advertisement on the social media allegedly invited the public to attend an all-night service at Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Weija, Accra on October 7, 2022.

It said the complainants and others of the public came from far and near for the all-night service.

The prosecution said the accused during the all-night service allegedly turned off all cameras in the church and subsequently demanded and received huge sums of money from the public, including the complainants.

